ERDC announces dates for 2022 GEMS Camps

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) will host the Gains in Education of Math and Science (GEMS) this summer in Vicksburg. GEMS, which is sponsored by Army Educational Outreach Program (AEOP), exposes 6th to 12th grade students to various aspects of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and encourages them to explore STEM careers.

The following GEMS camps are being offered this summer:

GEMS I – Academy of Innovation (AOI): This camp is for students who just completed 6th and 7th grades. These students attend one week at AOI while learning about new discoveries at ERDC. This camp creates a bridge from Camp Invention to the GEMS at ERDC. GEMS I at AOI dives into topics such as mechatronics, water quality, scaling and mapping.

GEMS I – ERDC Headquarters – Forward Center: This camp is for students entering 8th and 9th grades. GEMS I-ERDC gives students short introductions to a variety of STEM topics as a broad overview, including engineering, geography, robotics, biology, chemistry and physics.

GEMS II – ERDC Headquarters – Forward Center: This camp is for students entering 9th to 11th grades. In GEMS II, students will focus on two STEM topics of interest from the areas of engineering, robotics, biology and chemistry for more in-depth exposure.

GEMS II 3D Printing – Academy of Innovation: This camp is for students entering 9th and 10th grades. Students will engage in various activities involving 3D printing and additive materials. Students will also interact with ERDC team members to discover how they are using additive materials and 3D printing in real-world U.S. Army applications.

GEMS II Forensic Science and Biology – RCEC: This camp is for students entering 9th to 12th grades. Students attend in-person for one week at River City Early College while learning about forensic science and biology. Students will also have the chance to interact with ERDC team members to discover how they apply this knowledge to real-world U.S. Army applications.

GEMS Camp Dates

ERDC Headquarters – Forward Center:

GEMS I, June 6 –10

GEMS II, July 11–15

Academy Of Innovation:

GEMS I, June 13 –17

GEMS II, (3D Printing Beginner) June 20 –24

GEMS II, (3D Printing Advanced) June 27 to July 1

River City Early College:

GEMS II, (Biology/Forensic Science) July 11 –15

GEMS II, (Biology/Forensic Science) July 25 –29

Visit https://www.usaeop.com/program/aoihq/ for more information and to apply.

The application portal will close on April 30.

Email ERDC-STEM-Outreach@usace.army.mil with questions or comments.