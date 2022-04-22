Kate Hogan Winfree, 63, a resident of Vicksburg and born in Annapolis, Maryland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 19, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Col. Isaac “Ike” Owen Winfree and Ruth Hogan Winfree; and her sister, Susan Bryan. Kate is survived by her daughter, Olivia Viccellio (Jacob) and three grandchildren, Gracelyn, Brooklyn, and Judson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and her sister, Lucy Taylor (Timothy) of Chattanooga, Tennessee. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care Kate received during her final days from the wonderful staff at Merit Health River Region, Shady Lawn Nursing Home, and Encompass Health.