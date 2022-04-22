LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance praises Vicksburg for opting-in to medical marijuana

Dear Editor,

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance applauds the City of Vickburg’s decision to opt in and participate in the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

As neighboring municipalities have opted out, or are considering an opt-out, the city of Vicksburg is taking a stand in supporting patients and their access to quality healthcare. MCPA strongly supports the most convenient access for eligible patients to medical cannabis and strongly supports the city’s decision.

MCPA hopes that all municipalities across Mississippi will work to keep open access to medical cannabis for all eligible patients. Over 147,000 Mississippi patients have debilitating conditions that would qualify for access to medical cannabis to alleviate symptoms like chronic pain, improve their ability to withstand life-saving treatments like chemotherapy, and improve their quality of life. This program assists patients in Vicksburg and across Mississippi in reducing unnecessary utilization of healthcare resources, lowers dependence on opioids and benzos, and gives patients long-sought medical freedom.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is Mississippi’s most trusted voice and resource for patients considering medical cannabis or who have been certified for its use. In addition, the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is available for patients who want the most current, reliable, and impartial information on how, when, and where to take their next step to improve their quality of life safely and effectively.

Sincerely,

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance

10 Canebrake Blvd Suite 110-109, Jackson, MS