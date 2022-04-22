Vicksburg has best-tasting water in Mississippi, Alabama, for fourth-straight year

Published 3:18 pm Friday, April 22, 2022

By John Surratt

Eddie Busby, ESG project manager for Vicksburg, displays the city's award for the best-tasting water in Mississippi and Alabama. The city has won the award and the award for having the best water treatment plant in Alabama and Mississippi for four consecutive years. (Photo by John Surratt | The Vicksburg Post)

For the fourth consecutive year, the city of Vicksburg has received the Water Treatment Plant of the Year Award from the American Water Works Association for Mississippi and Alabama.

Overall water quality, plant improvements, energy efficiency and regulatory conformance were cited as criteria for the selection. The city was also honored for the fourth consecutive year for having the best-tasting water in Mississippi and Alabama.

“I’m excited and all credit goes to the operations of that water plant to ESG,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “They’ve done a great job. They’ve done everything that I thought they’d do, and exceeded my expectations of the company.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

“It’s a great feeling to be operating a water plant when most folks are having trouble with their water and their water distribution, (and( to be recognized for the best-quality water and the best water in this area,” Flaggs added. “I applaud ESG for the work they’ve done under contract.”

The city hired ESG Operations Inc. in 2016 to manage and operate the city’s water treatment plant on Haining Road. The company also operates and manages the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Rifle Range Road.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

ERDC team delivers annual Earth Day message to local students

Vicksburg Community Clean-Up Day draws large crowd

ERDC’s Flowers passionate about community involvement

ERDC Day at MSU highlights economic development and collaborative partnerships

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you trust local law enforcement?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...