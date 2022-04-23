Warren Central evens baseball playoff series with big win over Biloxi

Warren Central had no trouble scoring runs, getting timely hits, and getting into the win column this time.

Floyd Davenport went 3-for-4 with one RBI, Blake Channell had two hits and scored three runs, and Warren Central defeated Biloxi 8-1 in Game 2 of their MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoff series on Saturday.

The Vikings’ victory sets up a winner-take-all Game 3 Monday at 7 p.m. at Biloxi. The winner of this first-round series advances to play Region 5-6A champion Brandon next weekend.

Biloxi won Game 1 on Friday night, 3-1, after Warren Central stranded six runners in its last three at-bats. Back home at Viking Field, Warren Central (11-14) scored in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings to steadily pull away.

Seth Sterling hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the Vikings’ first run, and they added three more in the second. Davenport and Sterling both had RBI singles and Channell hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

The Vikings added three more runs in the fourth inning, one on an RBI single by Braxton McCurley, and another in the fifth when Channell scored on an error to make it 8-0.

Sterling had two RBIs for Warren Central and Jack Wright had one.

Brooks Willoughby pitched six shutout innings. He allowed four hits and walked four, and struck out three.

Joey Greer finished the game and allowed one run in the top of the seventh.

Conner Hale had three hits for Biloxi (13-14), including a double, and scored his team’s only run on a single by Judson Byars.