Miss Pine Belt Cameron Davis crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen

And then there was one.

Nineteen contestants competed for the title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen this weekend, and after two rounds of preliminary competitions and a re-competition of the top 10, Miss Pine Belt Cameron Davis was crowned the 2022 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen on Sunday afternoon at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

Davis, who is a student at Lamar High School in Meridian, was also awarded $5,000 in scholarships — $3,500 provided by the Miss Mississippi Corporation and $1,500 provided by the Miss Mississippi Local Pageant Directors Association.

First alternate to MMOT was Miss Deep South Madison McCarter. She was awarded $2,000 in scholarships provided by the Miss Mississippi Corporation; second alternate Miss Leaf River Valley Karly Henderson was awarded $1,200; third alternate Miss Jones County Grace Travis was awarded $900 and fourth alternate Miss Delta Brook Bumgarner was awarded $600.

Rounding out the top 10 and receiving a $400 scholarship each were Miss Barnes Crossing Sara Peyton Edwards, Miss Delta Crossroads Nataleigh Nix, Miss Lee County D’Ambrah Watts, Miss Red Hills Gracie Weeden and Miss Riverbend Anna Kate Ratcliffe.

Davis will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which will be held this summer.