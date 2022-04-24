OUTLOOK: Classics in the Courtyard kicks off springtime season

Published 4:00 am Sunday, April 24, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Attendees at Friday’s Classics in the Courtyard event listened to Vicksburg artist Booth Buys. (Photo Submitted)

A precedent was set last year when the Southern Cultural Heritage Center (SCHC) expanded its fall “Classics in the Courtyard” events to include the spring.

Now for the second year, “Spring Classics in the Courtyard” has continued, and kicking off the series Friday was Vicksburg’s very own Booth Buys.

“This was the first time Booth has performed as the SCHC and we were so excited to showcase some wonderful Vicksburg talent,” SCHF executive director Stacey Mahoney said.

The “Classics in the Courtyard” event began 14 years ago at the SCHC, offering a variety of musical performances during the lunch hour with local restaurants supplying a meal at a minimal cost.

It is held four consecutive Fridays in the fall and spring and is supported in part by funding from the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency, and in part, from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the generous support of Southern Cultural Heritage Foundation individual and corporate members, the City of Vicksburg and various appropriations.

“We love offering these concerts to our community. They are a really fun way to get together, enjoy great music and eat delicious food,” Mahoney said.

The “Classics in the Courtyard” events run from noon until 1 p.m. on Fridays. The concerts are free, and the cost of lunch is $12. Reservations for lunch must be made by 5 p.m. the previous Thursday.

To make a reservation for lunch, call 601-631-2997 or email stacey@southernculture.org.

The remaining schedule:

April 29

Performance by DEVIL’S DUO

Lunch provided by Billy’s Italian Restaurant

May 6

Performance by KEYS VS STRINGS

Lunch provided by 10South

May 13

Performance by the Patrick Smith Band

Lunch provided by Goldie’s Express

