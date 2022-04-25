The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Bubba Mims Golf Tournament

After a brief hiatus, Porter’s Chapel Academy will host the Bubba Mims Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, May 13, at 1 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club.

The registration fee for the four-man scramble is $100 per player or $400 per team. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 each. The entry fee includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit the Bubba Mims Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of the former PCA football coach and athletic director who died in 2004.

For more information or to register, email PCA athletic director Blake Purvis at bpurvis@porterschapel.org

Summer bowling leagues

Organizational meetings for the summer 2022 bowling leagues at Fun Lanes, located in the former Vicksburg Mall, have been scheduled. All meetings will be held at Fun Lanes. All leagues will offer cash prizes to any league bowler who rolls a 300 game or 800 series in league play.

• The Monday Night Rollers will have their meeting on May 16 at 7 p.m. Competition begins May 23, and the season will last 10 weeks. There will be no bowling on May 30 or July 4. The league is open to all adult bowlers.

• The Tuesday Night Trio League, which will have three-person teams of adult bowlers, will meet May 17 at 7 p.m. and begin play immediately afterward.

• The Seniors League will hold its meeting on May 18 at 2 p.m. and begin play immediately afterward. The league is open to bowlers 50 years and older.

Contact Jackie Strange at 601-636-1262 or 601-529-3318, or Fun Lanes at 601-661-9357 for more information, or sign up at Fun Lanes.

Adult softball registration

Registration is now open for the City of Vicksburg’s adult softball league. Packets are available at the Parks and Recreation office, 100 Army Navy Dr., weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost is $175 per team, with an additional $10 fee for non-city residents and and $20 for residents outside of Warren County. For more information, call Parks and Rec director Rick Daughtry at 601-634-4514 or 601-218-9501.

Learn to Swim classes

Vicksburg City Pool will hold registration for its American Red Cross Learn to Swim program from May 11-13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day, and May 14 from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration will take place at City Pool, 900 Lee St.

The Learn to Swim program provides low-cost swim lessons for children and beginning adults. The fee is $15 for 8 to 10 lessons, and classes begin in June.

There will be three sessions, each with lessons for different skill levels. Sessions are set for June 6-17; June 27 to July 8; and July 18-29.

Classes will be held at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. during each session. Class offerings are subject to change depending on availability of instructors.

For more information, email City Pool manager Sylvia Gurtowski at sgurtowski@vicksburg.org

VSA swim registration

Registration for the Vicksburg Swim Association’s summer team is now open. The team will begin practice May 31, and its season continues until July 28. Practices run from 6 to 9 a.m. at City Pool and swimmers will also compete in several meets.

The competitive program is open to children ages 5-18, and swimmers must be able to swim 50 meters ­— one length of City Pool — without stopping. The cost is $200 for an individual swimmer, and $100 for each additional family member.

All swimmers must have a swimsuit and goggles. Girls swimsuits must be one piece. A kickboard and fins are preferred.

For more information or to register, visit vsaswim.org; or contact Rob Wallace at 601-631-4466 or Alex Billings at 601-529-0632; or email VSASwimPresident@gmail.com

WC soccer tryouts

Tryouts for Warren Central’s girls soccer team are scheduled for April 25 and 26, and tryouts for the boys team will be May 2 and 3 on the front field next to Highway 27 at Warren Central high school.

All players must have a current physical to try out. For more information, see coaches Jeremy Lawrence or Greg Head, or email them at jeremy.lawrence@vwsd.org or ghead@vwsd.org

Hinds CC football tryouts

Hinds Community College will hold tryouts for its football team on April 26 for high school seniors only, beginning at 11 a.m. Participants must bring $20, an up-to-date physical and tryout attire. Quarterbacks must bring their own ball.

Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. Participants have the option to register online ahead of time at sports.hindscc.edu