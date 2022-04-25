Joe Henry Thomas a Vicksburg resident passed away on Sunday, April 18 in his home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness. He was 78. He was retired from Anderson Tully Lumber Mill and had attended Union Baptist Church in Anguilla, and First Baptist Church of Vicksburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Estella Thomas.

He is survived by his son Ronald B. Williams of Vicksburg, his 3 daughters Marbra Green of Anguilla, MS Patricia McCoy of Anguilla and Rosetta Horton of Milwaukee, WI, his brother Willie Thomas, Jr of New Orleans, LA and a host of grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, April 30 in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Williams officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 29 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.