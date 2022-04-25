John Wesley Alford passed away April 20, 2022, at Promise Hospital in Vicksburg, MS at the age of 78.

A native of Lexie/Tylertown, MS, he was born on August 23, 1943, to the late Clifton and Thelma Alford. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Vaccarella originally of McComb, MS and sister Bobbie Nell Alford of Tylertown, MS.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Alford, of Vicksburg, MS, his son John Brian Alford (Amy) of Port Clinton, OH, daughter Erica C. Walley (Braxton) of Ocean Springs, MS and grandsons Dylan, Baylor, Colton, and Slade Walley.

John was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965 and past member of the Silver Springs Masonic Lodge in Silver Springs, MS. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, Vicksburg, MS. He also loved working with his hands, especially carpentry and oil and water painting.

After working at Bechtel on the construction of the power plant at Grand Gulf, MS, John became a professional land surveyor and worked in many counties of southern, MS which included mostly Pike, Walthall, Franklin, Warren, Hinds, and also parishes of Southern Louisiana.

John requested that his body be donated to UMMC for research, then cremated, and returned to the family. A private memorial service will be planned later.

The family would like to thank his doctors, Samuel Pierce, Paul Pierce, IV, Dawinder Sohall and their staff and the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and River Region Merit Health and Promise Hospital for their compassionate care.