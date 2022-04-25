Man arrested after pulling a gun in downtown Vicksburg

A man was arrested by the Vicksburg Police Department at around 3:57 p.m. Monday following reports that an individual brandished a firearm near downtown.

According to police reports, Christopher McAllister, 35, allegedly pulled a gun on an individual in the 900 block of Washington Street, before departing the area on foot.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Washington Street and, upon arrival, made contact with McAllister. McAllister was arrested and charged with simple assault-creating fear.

Catalytic converter theft reported on Cherry Street

At approximately 2:51 p.m. on Monday, VPD officers were dispatched to 1216 Cherry St. in reference

to a catalytic converter stolen off a 2011 Ford F-350.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the vehicle’s owner, who stated the van had not been turned on in over a week. When she turned the ignition on, it was loud when she started it, VPD reports stated.

In a separate incident, a home in the 900 block of Yazoo Street was reported burglarized.