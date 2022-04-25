Ruby Lee Hills

Published 1:26 pm Monday, April 25, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ruby Lee Hills a Vicksburg resident passed away on Friday, April 22.  She was 94. She had worked as a receptionist for Travelers Rest M.B. Church where she was a member of the senior choir and Silver Saints.

 

She was preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Martha Jointer, her husband Robert B. Hills, Sr, his 2 sons Robert B. Hills, Jr, and Davi L. Hills, her daughter Mary Harris Green, her brothers Jeff Jointer, Ledell Butler and M. B. Butler.

She is survived by her 3 sons Lawrence Jointer of Fort Washington, MD, Ruben J. Hill of Vicksburg, and Carl Hill of Oakley, CA, her 2 daughters Barbara Johnson of Jackson, MS and Martha Fairley of Stockbridge, GA, 16 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

 

Funeral services for Ruby Lee Hills are to be held on Friday, April 29 in the Travelers Rest M. b. Church at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Richard Caples officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home.  Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28 in the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building

