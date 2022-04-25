Willie Thaddeus Howard a Vicksburg resident passed away on Sunday, April 16 in UMMC following a lengthy illness. He was 74. He had worked on the Kings Point Ferry and had attended the Church of God in Christ.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Johnnie B. Winters-Howard, and his brother Piney C. Taylor and his sister Consetta L. Stewart.

He is survived by his wife Williette Howard of Vicksburg, his son Reginald Neal of Vicksburg, his 2 daughters Tracey Howard of Clinton, MS and Dillette Howard of Vicksburg, his sister Sengrid Taylor Henderson of Vicksburg, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in the Vicksburg City Auditorium with the Reverend Phillip Burk officiating; interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W H Jefferson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26 in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with facial coverings worn while inside the building.