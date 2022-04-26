A Memorial Service will be held for Dennis (Bumpy) Brown on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 11:00 am at New Oak Ridge Baptist Church on Newman Road.

Dennis leaves to cherish his memories his children; Kimberly Jones, Dennis Jones and Kelsey Brown, his mother; Mary Louise Brown, five brothers; Benard Brown, Timothy Brown, Merrell Brown, Jeffery Brown and Anthony Brown, two sisters; Shirley Rolle and Jacqueline Brown and a host of family and friends.

Dennis Lee Brown transitioned on April 25, 2022, at the age of 55.