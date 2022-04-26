Erica Dawn Taylor Hill

Published 9:32 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Staff Reports

A Celebration of Life will be held for Erica Dawn Taylor Hill on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Mrs. Hill will lie in repose from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 pm.

Erica was preceded in death by her father John L. Taylor.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Erica leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Willie Hill; two daughters: Natesia Taylor and Kaneisha Taylor; a son: John W. Taylor; four granddaughters: Toni Taylor, Amiah Taylor, Akira Taylor, and Aarica Johnson; her mother: Anester Hall; two brothers: Dexter Hall and Clarence Hall, Sr.; seven sisters: Threasa Hall, Gwendolyn Taylor, Kathleen Taylor, Johnni Taylor, Jovita Hall, Perri Taylor Johnson (James), Traci Heath; a host of family and friends.

Erica Dawn Taylor Hill transitioned on April 18, 2022, at the age of 46.

More Obits

Dennis (Bumpy) Brown

Patricia A. Scott 

Ruby Lee Hills

John Wesley Alford

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe there is enough police presence in downtown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...