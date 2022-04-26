A Celebration of Life will be held for Erica Dawn Taylor Hill on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Greater Grove Street M.B. Church. Mrs. Hill will lie in repose from 1:00 pm until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 pm.

Erica was preceded in death by her father John L. Taylor.

Erica leaves to cherish her memories, her husband: Willie Hill; two daughters: Natesia Taylor and Kaneisha Taylor; a son: John W. Taylor; four granddaughters: Toni Taylor, Amiah Taylor, Akira Taylor, and Aarica Johnson; her mother: Anester Hall; two brothers: Dexter Hall and Clarence Hall, Sr.; seven sisters: Threasa Hall, Gwendolyn Taylor, Kathleen Taylor, Johnni Taylor, Jovita Hall, Perri Taylor Johnson (James), Traci Heath; a host of family and friends.

Erica Dawn Taylor Hill transitioned on April 18, 2022, at the age of 46.