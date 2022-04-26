Vicksburg Police Reports: Building materials stolen from 2500 block of Drummond Street

Building materials were reported stolen from 2521 Drummond St. in Vicksburg on Monday night.

According to Vicksburg Police Department reports, the complainant reported a contractor was on the property after being told several times to leave the premises.

The complainant stated that while on the property, the contractor stole four pallets of antique paver bricks, five pallets of antique facia building bricks and also destroyed an 1887 antique entry door and the door frame.

The complainant filed affidavits for trespassing and malicious mischief.

Shots fired reported in two Vicksburg neighborhoods

In other reports, the Vicksburg Police Department recorded shots fired on Monday night near an address on Bazinsky Road and an address on Sky Farm Avenue near Zollingers Hill.

However, in both cases responding officers found no evidence of shots fired. In the case of the Bazinsky Road call, officer Lee Williams conducted an investigation and found no evidence.

En route to Sky Farm Avenue, Sgt. Leonce Young was instructed by the E911 dispatcher that the caller would be waiting at the Salvation Army complex on Mission 66. Once on scene at the facility, Young was unable to make contact with the caller.

Extra patrol requested; Suspicious activity reported

According to police reports, extra patrol was requested in the 900 block of Yazoo Street following a recent burglary in the area.

In the 2700 block of Alcorn Drive, at New Main Apartments, a report was taken of drugs being sold throughout the complex.

At River Oaks Apartments in the 2500 block of Drummond Street, a break-in was reported, as well as suspicious men in the area.