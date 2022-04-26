VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Zach Bergman raises money to grant wishes

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Zach Bergman, who gives back by fundraising for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. Bergman is from New Mexico and moved to Mississippi five and a half years ago, spending the last three years in Vicksburg. Currently, he is the Director of Finance of Ameristar Casino, a real estate salesperson with Curb Appeals Real Estate and most recently was elected to serve on Vicksburg’s Downtown Main Street Board.

How did you hear about Make-A-Wish Foundation?

I’ve been familiar with Make-A-Wish for many years and the great work they do. I also personally know a former Wish recipient. For this campaign, I was reached out to by Make-A-Wish of Mississippi and nominated to be a Wish Hero to represent the Vicksburg area. I’m honored to have been nominated as a Wish Hero and to represent the Vicksburg area for this campaign. I know that together, we in Vicksburg can show our love and support by raising funds to grant wishes for Mississippi children.

How would you describe the Make-A-Wish Foundation?

It is an excellent organization that provides positivity and great impact to various individuals who are fighting a critical illness.

How long have you been fundraising for Make-A-Wish?

This is my first fundraising campaign for MAW.

What would you tell someone who is thinking about wanting to donate or start their own fundraising effort?

In all regards, “Go for it & Please Do!” By donating to or fundraising for Make-A-Wish, you are personally helping grant wishes to those who are fighting critical illnesses and need positivity and a bright moment in their lives. Your donations to this campaign make a direct impact on children in Mississippi. The more wishes we can help grant, the better. Donations can be made to this campaign at my link below.

What have you learned from volunteering with this organization?

I have learned the impacts that granting wishes has on so many children who need them. And while I already knew about the great people we have locally, I have even further learned how deep their kindness, generosity and willingness to help extends. It’s been a very heartwarming and fulfilling experience and I know there are others out there ready to help our Mississippi children as well.

Any additional comments?

This campaign concludes on April 29, World Wish Day, celebrating the first time a Wish was granted on April 29, 1980.

For those who are willing to help, donations can be made at my campaign link. The goal is for each Wish Hero in Mississippi to raise at least $2,000-plus. All donations are tax-deductible.

