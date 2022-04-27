Carrie Jean Smith

Published 11:50 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

ARCOLA- Funeral services for Carrie Jean Smith, 68, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30 at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church, Arcola. The burial will be held at Sunrise Church Cemetery, Trail Lake. Rev. Joe Mays will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Friday, April 29 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Smith died on April 14, 2022 at Indianola Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Indianola.

