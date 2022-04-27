‘Loud sound’ reported in Claiborne County, fireball spotted over Vicksburg

A loud sound was reported on Wednesday morning between Claiborne County and as far-reaching in Mississippi as Brookhaven and Lincoln County.

One Vicksburg resident, who was in the downtown area at approximately 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, reported to The Post that she was standing in the 1300 block of Washington Street when she heard a loud noise. Upon looking up, she and another individual reportedly saw an “orange fireball the size of a basketball, with a white tail behind it,” heading due west on a downward trajectory toward the Mississippi River.

It is not immediately clear whether the loud sound and reported fireball are connected.

Claiborne County Emergency Management Agency also issued a statement on Facebook regarding the event, confirming reports and stating Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved.

“Citizens of Claiborne County, local officials are aware of the loud sound that was heard throughout the county,” the statement read. “Grand Gulf Nuclear Station was not involved in this occurrence and the site is secure. Local and state officials are investigating and confirming the information that is received. There is no threat to the county and no action is to be taken.”

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency reposted the statement, saying MEMA is working with local agencies to determine the cause of the loud noise and fireball.

Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said no one in Warren County called 911 to report the incident, but that he’d received at least three unofficial reports as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. Elfer urged residents to call 911 any time they see or hear something strange.

“I will tell you this. Something happened,” Elfer said. “We have been contacted by state and neighboring local agencies to help determine exactly what that was.”

On social media, some witnesses from other parts of the state questioned whether the incident was tied to the SpaceX Crew 4 launch earlier Wednesday morning in Florida, as Jackson news station WLBT reported contrails from the launch were visible over the Magnolia State at approximately 5:35 a.m.

This is a developing story.