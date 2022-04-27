Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks eastbound I-20

Eastbound traffic along Interstate 20 was backed up into Hinds County for most of the morning Wednesday after an eastbound 18-wheeler wrecked west of Edwards.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Kervin Stewart said the wreck occurred about 3:45 a.m. when the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control, causing the rig to overturn.

The driver and passenger were not injured, Stewart said. He said the crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.