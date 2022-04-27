Tractor-trailer overturns, blocks eastbound I-20

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By John Surratt

Eastbound traffic along Interstate 20 was backed up into Hinds County for most of the morning Wednesday after an eastbound 18-wheeler wrecked west of Edwards.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Kervin Stewart said the wreck occurred about 3:45 a.m. when the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control, causing the rig to overturn.

The driver and passenger were not injured, Stewart said. He said the crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More Local

Vicksburg Police Reports: Check forgery, curfew violation reported Tuesday

MEMA: Fireball spotted over Vicksburg traveled at 55,000 mph, generated equivalent of 3 tons of TNT

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE: Fireball spotted in Vicksburg spanned three states, NASA confirms

Why did the Rooster land on Levee Street? Local merchant seeks owner, home for stray farm bird

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe there is enough police presence in downtown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...