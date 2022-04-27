Vicksburg native Barrett gets 10 years for $180M health care fraud scheme

Published 11:10 am Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By The Associated Press

JACKSON — Federal prosecutors say a former Mississippi pharmacist has been sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for a $180 million health insurance fraud scheme involving unnecessary prescriptions for expensive pain creams and other medications.
Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, 55, now of Gulf Breeze, Florida, was sentenced Tuesday in Mississippi’s Southern District, a news release said. He is among more than a dozen people who have pleaded guilty or been convicted in connection with the scheme.
Prosecutors say he paid kickbacks for referrals of medically unnecessary prescriptions. He was involved in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings, including more than $50 million paid by federal health care programs, the statement said.
Barrett pleaded guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to engage in monetary transactions in criminally derived property.
Prosecutors said in 2018 that pharmacy fraud in Mississippi totaled more than $400 million. Pharmacists figured out how to hand-make medications — typically skin creams — with ingredients for which insurers would pay big money. They also hired marketers to seek and sometimes pay off physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists and others who could prescribe the drugs, prosecutors alleged.
A marketer, Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker of Rayville, Louisiana, pleaded guilty last August.
Pharmacist Thomas E. Spell Jr. of Ridgeland pleaded guilty in 2018 to helping run a fraud that collected $244 million from a federal military health insurer, and was sentenced to 10 years. A statement acknowledged that he personally received more than $29 million between December 2014 and January 2016.
In 2019, pharmacy owner and manager Glenn Doyle Beach of Sumrall pleaded guilty in a plot that collected more than $200 million from a federal military health insurer and others. His sentence is 14 years.
Pharmacist and pharmacy co-owner David “Jason” Rutland, of Bolton, pleaded guilty in 2021 to federal charges of conspiracy to solicit and pay kickbacks and bribes. He got a 5-year sentence.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

More News

Home on Harris Street a ‘total loss’ after Wednesday morning fire

City of Vicksburg hires engineer to rehab section of Washington Street

Stop the Violence and Mental Illness Rally held for 9th year

River City Toy Fest coming to the Vicksburg Convention Center

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Polls

    Do you believe there is enough police presence in downtown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...