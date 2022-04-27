Why did the Rooster land on Levee Street? Local merchant seeks owner, home for stray farm bird

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, April 27, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

This small black-feathered rooster was spotted near Levee Street Marketplace on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Mary Landers)

Why did the rooster cross the road? That’s what people on the north end of Levee Street would like to know.

Mary Landers has seen just about everything down at the river, but the owner of the Levee Street Marketplace said she has never seen a rooster – a live one, anyway. That was until Monday morning when she was out walking her dog.

“I walk Spartan every single morning and every day at 2 p.m., and he (the rooster) was there again at 2 p.m.,” Landers said.

On her Tuesday morning walk with Spartan, Landers said, she thought the rooster was gone because she did not see him. But he wasn’t.

During the afternoon dog walk, she spied him in the bushes, she said.

The fowl friend was still hanging out at the waterfront Wednesday morning. Landers has posted her rooster sighting on Facebook, but so far, no one has claimed him.

She said, she has, however, had a couple of people call who are interested in rescuing the bird.

“One woman came this morning (Wednesday) and tried to get him by herself,” Landers said.

However, she was unsuccessful because she was scared the rooster was going to run into the road.

Landers posed the theory that the rooster wasn’t ready to leave, because he is acclimating to his new digs — and note that she has heard him crow.

In addition to a roosters’ crow signaling the break of dawn, they are also known to crow when announcing a territorial boundary.

Nevertheless, in this situation, a rooster living so close to the river may not be in his best interest.

Therefore, a couple of folks, Landers said, are planning to come down late Wednesday afternoon and help capture the cockerel before there is any fowl play.

