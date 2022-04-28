Funeral services for Kelvin Sadberry, Sr. will be at noon, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church, Redwood. Interment will follow in Lynch Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Dillon-Chisley Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, and at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

Mr. Sadberry passed away on March 28, 2022, at UCLA Torrance Hospital in Torrance, CA. He was 53.