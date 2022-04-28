Funeral Services celebrating Mrs. Mamie Wilson’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Tyrone Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 am until the hour of the service.

Mrs. Mamie Wilson passed away on April 8, 2022, in Aurora, Illinois at the age of 82.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilson; her parents, James Wilson, Sr. and Irene Wilson; her brothers, Louis Eddie Wilson and James Wilson, Jr.

Survivors include her son, Michael Todd Wilson, Sr. (Lisa) of Aurora, IL; brothers, Albert Wilson, Sr. and John Wilson, Sr. of Vicksburg, MS; sister, Gladys Williams of Vicksburg, MS; sister-in-law, Hazel Wilson of Vicksburg, MS; two grandchildren, Imani Wilson of Aurora, IL and Michael Todd Wilson, Jr. (Crystal) of Westworth Village, TX; bonus children, Cynthia Hunter (Emmitt) and Eddie Woodhouse; 3 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.