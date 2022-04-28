Vicksburg Police called to stabbing on South Street

Published 11:05 am Thursday, April 28, 2022

By John Surratt

Vicksburg police investigators talk with a patrol officer at the corner of South and Spring streets. Police were called to a reported stabbing in the area early Thursday morning. (Photo by John Surratt)

Vicksburg police are responding to a call about a stabbing in the area of South and Spring streets.

The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region via Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance.

No further information was available. This is an ongoing story.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

