Vicksburg Police called to stabbing on South Street

- Vicksburg police investigators talk with a patrol officer at the corner of South and Spring streets. Police were called to a reported stabbing in the area early Thursday morning.
(Photo by John Surratt)
Vicksburg police are responding to a call about a stabbing in the area of South and Spring streets.
The victim was transported to Merit Health River Region via Vicksburg Fire Department ambulance.
No further information was available. This is an ongoing story.
