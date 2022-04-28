Vicksburg Police Reports: Jackson men arrested at casinos for catalytic converter theft

A Vicksburg police officer was flagged down at 1:02 a.m. Thursday in reference to a stolen catalytic converter at Ameristar Casino.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects’ vehicle to be a black tow truck. The officer made contact with the two suspects at Riverwalk Casino at approximately 1:28 a.m.

Several catalytic converters and saws were found inside the vehicle. The two suspects were detained and taken into custody.

The passenger in the vehicle, Jerry Coleman, 58 of Jackson, was apprehended in the parking lot of Riverwalk Casino. The driver of the vehicle, Cullen Spann, 44 of Jackson, was apprehended at Bally’s Casino after walking there from Riverwalk.

Extra patrol requests

Extra patrol was called in for the following areas on Wednesday night:

Locust and Jefferson streets for shots fired.

New Main Apartments for “constant reports” of shots fired.

Hope Street Carwash for people hanging out with loud music and other activities.

Martha and Grammar streets for shots fired.

Cannongate Apartments for males going through vehicles late at night.

Hunt Street in reference to recent burglaries.

Starlight Drive for a suspicious Black male going into mailboxes.