Vicksburg to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday

Lorelei Books will be among bookstores across the nation to celebrate the love of the written word on Saturday.

Independent Bookstore Day brings readers and writers even closer together, and Kelle Barfield, owner of Lorelei Books, said the day will be packed with action.

“The tremendous support this community has shown our hometown bookstore keeps it alive and vibrant,” Barfield said. “Independent Bookstore Day is a chance to feature authors, assist aspiring writers and focus on our young readers.“

Barfield said noted Mississippi Humanities Council speaker Richelle Putnam will offer a free writer’s workshop at 1 p.m., underwritten by a grant from MHC. In addition to her guidance on “Personal Experience Writing,” Putnam also will offer signed copies of her books featuring Mississippi during the Great Depression and a young adult book about Eudora Welty.

Popular sports journalist Steve Robertson will be on hand from 1 to 3 p.m. to talk baseball with fans of his writing, including his book “Dawg Pile,” which features the 2021 NCAA National Champion Mississippi State University.

Another author, David Greenspan, will offer poetry readings shortly afternoon from his book, “One Person Holds So Much Silence.”

“We’re also excited to be a featured bookstore as part of storytelling expert Matt Sawyer’s field interview project about the difference stories make in our lives,” Barfield said.

Barfield explained that Sawyer has been traveling the country interviewing independent bookstore owners and directing a wandering audio studio where community members can answer prompts about stories.

“It’s an honor to be featured in this national project so we can spotlight the support Vicksburg readers give to Lorelei Books,” she said.

More about Sawyer’s work and his podcast can be found at linktr.ee/storymadeproject

Barfield added that free activities for young readers throughout the day will include sidewalk art, coloring sheets and a writing contest.

“Vicksburg readers, young and old, help Lorelei Books support local nonprofits such as The Strand Theatre, The Vicksburg Theatre Guild, United Way of West Central Mississippi, Catfish Row Museum, Master Gardeners and more,” she said. “For several years, we have awarded high school Career Technical Education scholars with funds for textbooks. Our loyal local customers make all this possible, and we hope they’ll be part of our Independent Bookstore Day fun.”