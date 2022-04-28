Warren County Land Records April 18 to April 25

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 18 to April 25.

Warranty Deeds

*Triple D. Actes to Calvin Ashley Sr., Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Stephen Patrick Baker, Stephen Patrick Baker, Executor, Mary Frances Buchanan Baker Estate, Timothy J. Baker, Michael C. Baker and Suzanne Baker Starnes to William Crozier and Tracey Crozier, Block 6, Lot 9, Katieville.

*Cedric Bowman to Rebecca Lynn Moore, Block 3, Lot 17, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Brandon Rea Carr to Brandon Rea Carr and Julie Holliday Carr, Lot 60, Brookwood Place Part 3.

*Triple D. Acres LLC to Earl Brewer and Curtis Brewer, Part of Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lindsey P. Gilliland to Mark Phillip Burgos and Dorothy M. Burgos, Lot 95 and 96, Wildwood No. 2; Lots 105, 106 and 107, Wildwood No. 2.

*Avery Jennings Holliday II and Jo O’Lene Holliday (Goode) to Julie Holliday Carr and Cheryl Holliday Jackman, Lot 51, Fairways Subdivision Part 4.

*David Cooper, Carllette Cooper, John Cooper, Julie Cooper, John Earl Carroll and Heather Carroll to Christopher M. Lynn and Mary M. Lynn, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Section 9, Township 14 North, Range 2 East; Part of Lot 9, Oak Bend.

*Nancy Mobley Melancon, Geni Mobley Fulcher, Luther Edwin Mobley III and Allyson Mobley Collins to Ray Allen Melancon and Nancy Mobley Melancon, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*James G. Comans Jr. and Katina P. Comans to Chance R. Jilbert and Ashley L. Jilbert, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Essie Sneed, Trustee, Johnny Henderson, Trustee, Don Smith, Trustee, Byron T. Maxwell, Pastor/Trustee, and Cool Spring Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 to Mississippi Folk Art Foundation, Part of Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Muddcoast Properties LLC to Forrest A. Cripps, Part of Lot 1 and Part of Lot 2, Horde Tract North of South Street.

*Christy M. Little to Willis Frank Dungan, Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Northwest ¼ of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

*Bernice King Sims to D2M & Faith Llc, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Danny R. Keys and Brenda R. Keys to Kimberly Darcel Vaughn, Lot 341 and Part of Lot 342, Openwood Plantation No.8-D.

*Bejamin Richaud and Natalie Richaud to Niyazi Kilic and Nadezda Slobodskaya, Lot 30 and Part of Lot 31, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.

*Jacqueline S. Labarre to David W. Wilson and Renee Legg Wilson, Lot 11 and Part of Lot 10, Katieville.

*Curtis Lacey to Diane Curtis, Block 8, Part of Lot 2, Railroad Addition.

*Mary Miller Ratcliff to Shellye Deneen Loper, Block 3, Lot 5, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Christopher M. Lynn and Mary M. Lynn to Michael Anthony Roach Jr. and Amanda Brooke Roach, Lot 30, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

*4R Holdings LLC to Alexander Gordon Mabry and Jill Marie Trosclair Mabry, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*Carl S. Barnes and Ellene E. Barnes to First National Bank of Vicksburg, All of Lot 7, Maria Heights.

*Alicia K. Bounds and Chad Counds to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*Mark Phillip Burgos and Dorothy M. Burgos to Renasant Bank, Lot 95 and 96, Wildwood No.2; Lot 105, 106 and 107, Wildwood No. 2

*Niyazi Kilic and Nadezda Slobodskaya to Cadence Bank, Lot 30 and Part of Lot 31, East Village Subdivision Phase 1.

*Michael Anthony Roach Jr. and Amanda Brooke Roach to Cadence Bank, Lot 30, Tucker Crossings Subdivision.

*Rebecca Lynn Moore to Cadence Bank, Block 3, Lot 17, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*Chaloui LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 67, Terraces; Lot 37, Union Bank.

*Christopher Clark to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Lot 15 and Part of Lot 16, Belle Meade No. 2.

*Ray Allen Melancon and Nancy Mobley Melancon to Geni Mobley Fulcher, Luther Edwin Mobley III and Allyson Mobley Collins, Part of Northwest ¼ of Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*William Crozier and Tracey Crozier to Guaranty Bank and Trust Company, Block 6, Lot 9, Katieville.

*D2M & Faith LLC to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*J. Brent Harris, Michael G. Harris, Peggye G. Harris, Harris Farms and Billy Ray Harris to The Jefferson Bank, Part of Section 36, Township 09 North, Range 5 West; Part of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East.

*Chance R. Jilbert and Ashley L. Jilbert to Rocket Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 18, Township 17 North, Range 5 East; Part of Section 19, Township 17 North, Range 5 East.

*Leasing 101 LLC to RiverHills Bank, Lot 10, Fair Hill No. 1.

*Shellye Deneed Loper to Trustmark National Bank, Block 3, Lot 5, Maywood Terrace No. 1.

*Alexander Gordon Mabry and Jim Marie Trosclair Mabry to Louisiana Land Bank ACA, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Amos D. Nixon and Latrice Nixon to Mutual Credit Union, Part of Section 8, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Henrietta M. Spates to Region Bank, Lot 2, Northview.

*Kimberly Darcel Vaughn to Renaissance Community Loans Fund, Lot 341 and Part of Lot 342, Openwood Plantation No.8-D.

*VP Holdings LLC to RiverHills Bank, Block 1, Lot 3, 4 and 5, James Kiernan.

Marriage Licenses

*David Earl Linzy, 61, Mississippi, to Nanisha Michelle Dorsey, 36, Mississippi.

*Tristen Gage Frazier, 26, Mississippi, to Samantha Jeanan Baxter, 23, California.

*George Carl Amis, 55, Mississippi, to Leslie Ann Smith, 54, Mississippi.

*Walter Wayne Reeves, 24, Mississippi, to Amanda Inez Sanderson, 27, Mississippi.

*Ronald Conway Kinard, 50, Louisiana, to Crystal Dawn Whittington, 39, Mississippi.

*Jula Eugene Wardley, 58, Mississippi, to Terri Jean Love, 57, Arkansas.

*Dillion Shane Parker, 25, Texas, to Morgan Nicole Callender, 25, Louisiana.

*Derrick Marshall Wince, 41, Vicksburg, to Constance Renee Lenoir, 41, Hazelhurst, Miss.

*MC Dillard, 55, Mississippi, to Sherry Marie Smith, 43, Mississippi.

*Robert Lee Mobley, 32, Mississippi, to Alaka Denedrea Freeman, 29, Mississippi.