AUGUST 31, 1938- JANUARY 27, 2022

Frank Burnett Newman, Sr., age 83, died at his home in Friendswood, Texas, on January 27, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was proceeded in death by his son, Gary Mitchell Newman; his parents Carl and Louise Newman of Valley Park, MS; his brother, Carl Newman, Jr.; his daughter, Jennifer Emerson; his sister-in-law, Judy Hamilton Newman; his brothers-in-law, Joseph William Smollen, III, and E. David Frye; and great-niece Bethan Smollen.

He is survived by his wife Linda R. Newman of Friendswood, TX; son, Frank (Nora) Newman, Jr., of League City, TX; his daughter, Jamie (Jack) Brink, Houston, TX; brother Jimmy C. Newman of Valley Park, MS; sisters, Janie Newman Frye of Ocean Springs, MS, and Shirley Newman Smollen of Texas; His grandchildren: Micah and Coby Crawford, Camille Ousley, Lucille and Juliette Brink. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Frank grew up in Valley Park, MS where he was born. He graduated from Cary High School in 1956. Frank attended Delta State University and Mississippi State University where he earned an Engineering degree. He worked for NASA’S Johnson Space Center when it first opened until his retirement in l998.

Graveside services will be May 7, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at City of Vicksburg, MS, Historic Cedar Hill Cemetery. (Directions: Take Clay Street exit off I-20 (may have to take Utica Exit due to construction), make a right turn onto Mission 66. At bottom of hill, make a right turn on Sky Farm Road. Then take second left into cemetery on Soldiers’ Rest. Site is located at the end, passed the Confederate soldier.)