Lifetime on the River: Odelle Tillotson Barlow celebrates 100th birthday

Odelle Tillotson Barlow reached the age of 100 on April 26.

Her family celebrated the occasion during the 22nd annual Tillotson family reunion in Utica.

Barlow was born in Vicksburg on April 26, 1922, to Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Tillotson. She and her late husband of 66 years, Ernest L. “Brute” Barlow, married June 12, 1947.

Barlow worked for the personnel division of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from 1942 until 1983, where she received numerous accolades and awards for excellence.

On turning 100, she was recognized during Smucker’s sponsored segment of the “Today Show.”

Barlow said her secret to longevity was due to a healthy lifestyle.

“I don’t drink. I don’t smoke and I’ve always tried to live my life the way Jesus would want me to,” she said.

Her advice to others was: “Go to church regularly and read your Bible daily. And always love and support your family and your friends. Always have a pet to care for. Try to exercise often. Travel as much as you can. And enjoy the holidays to the fullest.”