Medals elude Warren Central duo at Class 6A state meet

Published 4:06 pm Friday, April 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

Warren Central track athletes Ashton Murphy, left, and Jonathan Henderson, competed in the 100 meters and high jump, respectively, at the MHSAA Class 6A state meet Friday at Pearl High School. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Warren Central’s two representatives were competitive, but unfortunately not victorious, at Friday’s MHSAA Class 6A state track and field meet.

Sophomore Jonathan Henderson jumped 6 feet, 2 inches in the boys’ high jump to finish fifth out of eight competitors in a talented field.

Henderson’s height tied the personal record he set at last week’s South State meet, but it wasn’t enough to earn a medal against a talented field.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

Clinton’s Tyler Nichols cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win, while three other jumpers got to 6-4. Seven of the eight jumpers, including Henderson, cleared at least 6 feet.

In the boys’ 100 meters, senior Ashton Murphy clocked a time of 11.29 seconds to place sixth in another balanced race.

Clinton’s Omari Hampton won, with a time of 10.94 seconds, and fourth through eighth places were separated by .13 seconds.

Madison Central’s Ashton Smith was second in 11.02, and Germantown’s Tony Knight Jr. third in 11.10, to round out the podium.

The MHSAA state meet continues Saturday at Pearl High School, with schools in Class 1A, 3A and 5A competing. Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events at 2:50 p.m.

Vicksburg High will have more than a dozen athletes competing in the Class 5A meet.

More Sports

Tallulah Academy advances in MAIS baseball playoffs

Who’s Hot

Trophy Case: Travis Haas

Flashes finish third at MAIS Class 5A golf tournament

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Do you believe there is enough police presence in downtown Vicksburg?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...