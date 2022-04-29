Medals elude Warren Central duo at Class 6A state meet

Warren Central’s two representatives were competitive, but unfortunately not victorious, at Friday’s MHSAA Class 6A state track and field meet.

Sophomore Jonathan Henderson jumped 6 feet, 2 inches in the boys’ high jump to finish fifth out of eight competitors in a talented field.

Henderson’s height tied the personal record he set at last week’s South State meet, but it wasn’t enough to earn a medal against a talented field.

Clinton’s Tyler Nichols cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to win, while three other jumpers got to 6-4. Seven of the eight jumpers, including Henderson, cleared at least 6 feet.

In the boys’ 100 meters, senior Ashton Murphy clocked a time of 11.29 seconds to place sixth in another balanced race.

Clinton’s Omari Hampton won, with a time of 10.94 seconds, and fourth through eighth places were separated by .13 seconds.

Madison Central’s Ashton Smith was second in 11.02, and Germantown’s Tony Knight Jr. third in 11.10, to round out the podium.

The MHSAA state meet continues Saturday at Pearl High School, with schools in Class 1A, 3A and 5A competing. Field events begin at 11 a.m. and running events at 2:50 p.m.

Vicksburg High will have more than a dozen athletes competing in the Class 5A meet.