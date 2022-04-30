FRAZIER: Times are changing, but demand for information never wavers

I learned on Friday that maybe, some things have not changed as much as I had originally thought.

In recognition of its 25th Anniversary, the Vicksburg Convention Center has been hosting monthly events called A Taste of Vicksburg. Designed to focus on the arts, history and culture of the River City, guest speakers share their stories and talents during a noon meal.

This past Friday, Pat Cashman, publisher of The Vicksburg Post from 1985 to 2013, served as guest speaker.

A table of current Post employees came out to listen and support his talk as Mr. Cashman gave a speech on The Vicksburg Post and his family’s rich and storied history with this newspaper and the newspaper industry.

After working for The Post for 10 years now, I was familiar with some of its history, but obviously not all of it — especially many of the family details Mr. Cashman was able to supply firsthand.

It is always interesting to hear about the olden days. I thought it was so cool that Mr. Cashman’s family had passed down stories, memorabilia and photos that dated back to the Civil War and beyond.

I have attempted doing research on my family of origin, and while what little bit I have been able to dig up was fascinating, it is arduous work. Time to explore, I have decided, may have to come in retirement.

In addition to Mr. Cashman sharing his family’s history in the newspaper business, he talked about the climate of the culture all those early years ago, and one thing he said I found rang true on some level to our modern culture.

Mr. Cashman said there were “hundreds” of newspapers in Vicksburg in earlier times because anytime a man decided to run for office, he started a newspaper so as to convey his political agenda.

It was this statement that brought me back into the 21st century.

We may not have politicians putting out papers, but we do have social media platforms that are doing the same for those who run for office — an element that has certainly altered the trajectory of the newspaper industry.

Social media has become another way to communicate, where it was once newspapers that were the only conduits.

In listening to Mr. Cashman’s family history with The Vicksburg Post, I can say I am very proud to have been a part of this newspaper during his time as publisher and over the last 10 years.

I feel privileged to work at a newspaper that has continued the care and concern for the Vicksburg community as well as holding fast to the integrity that was initiated by John Gordon Cashman in 1883.