Edwards, Mathews win for St. Al at South State meet

St. Aloysius’ track athletes won two events, and qualified for the state meet in five others, at the MAIS Class 5A South State meet on Saturday.

Cati Mathews won the 300 meter hurdles and finished third in the 100 hurdles. She was also part of the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams that both finished fourth to qualify for the state meet.

Megan Theriot, Ally Doiron and Presley Brister joined Mathews on both relays.

Samantha Edwards was St. Al’s other winner, in the 3,200 meters.

For the boys, Jake Brister qualified for the state meet with a fourth-place finish in the discus.

The MAIS Overall Track Meet is scheduled for next weekend. Field events will be held May 6 at Jackson Academy, and running events on May 7 at Jackson Prep in Flowood.