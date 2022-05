ROLLING FORK- Funeral services for Barbara A. Jackson, 64, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 4 at Mt. Zion MB Church, Cary. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Fitler. Rev. McMichael will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Jackson died on April 25, 2022, at Merit Health- River Oaks, Flowood.