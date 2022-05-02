Old Courthouse Museum Spring Flea Market brings thousands to Vicksburg

The Old Courthouse Museum Spring Flea Market brought thousands to Vicksburg on Saturday as a full deck of food and vendor booths served crowds.

Between Cherry, Jackson and Monroe streets surrounding the Old Warren County Courthouse, 120 retail booths and 16 food booths sold their wares to a record-breaking crowd.

“We hadn’t seen a crowd that large in over a decade,” museum historian Jordan Rushing said. “The flea market itself was completely sold out; lots of folks came and shopped, and stayed all day.”

Rushing credited the abundance of visitors and craftsmen as a positive aftereffect of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying many vendors honed their trades over the last two years and people were excited to have an opportunity to socialize.

He also pointed out that the majority of vendors at the flea market were local to Warren County.

“About 25 percent of the vendors were from out-of-town, but the majority were local,” Rushing said. “But we had people that came from Louisiana, Alabama and Texas, which was probably the farthest away.”

Adding to the crowd were the passengers of the American Cruise Lines riverboat docked at the Vicksburg waterfront over the weekend. Overall, Rushing said, the spring flea market was a resounding success with $8,000 raised to benefit the Old Courthouse Museum.

If residents missed their favorite vendor on Saturday, Rushing said they shouldn’t worry. The fall flea market is set for Oct. 1 this year — and 20 vendors signed up to attend the fall event before the spring flea market was over.

For more information on the Old Courthouse Flea Market, visit https://oldcourthouse.org.