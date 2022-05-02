Vicksburg Police Reports: Weekend sees theft from Tractor Supply, burglaries, possible drive-by

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a string of burglaries over the weekend, beginning with items being stolen from Tractor Supply Co. on South Frontage Road.

According to police reports, officers responded to Tractor Supply on Saturday in reference to a theft. An employee provided surveillance video to the responding officer, and the investigation is ongoing.

VPD responds to burglaries

Also on Saturday, Vicksburg police responded to a residence on Frederick Street in reference to an auto burglary. The complainant advised an item was stolen from her vehicle, which was left unlocked.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the overnight hours between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The investigation is ongoing.

On Sunday, VPD responded to a residential burglary on Warrenton Road. The incident was reported to have occurred on April 28. The investigation is ongoing.

Drive-By shooting reported on U.S. 61 South

Vicksburg Police responded to The Spot, located at 5320 U.S. 61 South, for a report of a drive-by shooting.

The complainant advised that a male subject was escorted from the property after causing a disturbance. The male subject was reported to have fired one shot from a vehicle as he was leaving.

During an initial investigation, responding officers discovered that a projectile entered through the exterior wall into the establishment. No injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.