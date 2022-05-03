City to host National Day of Prayer

- The Rev. Jason Moulder, pastor of Beautiful Deliverance Church, and praise team members Jessica Steen, left, and Aaron Richman sing “Raise a Hallelujah” to begin the city of Vicksburg’s observance of National Day of Prayer at City Hall in 2021. About 100 people attended the annual program.
(Photo by John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)
The city of Vicksburg will hold its National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday at 11 a.m. on the steps at City Hall.
Local ministers will deliver prayers for the nation, state, city and county, the military and other groups, and local residents will perform songs during the event.
The observance is sponsored by the Mayor’s Faith-Based Advisory Board.
About John Surratt
John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.
More by John