Creating and building: VWSD hosting Summer Manufacturing Camp June and 6-10

Published 5:38 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Students at the 2021 Vicksburg Warren School District Summer Manufacturing Camp learn how to use a 3-D printer. (Photo submitted)

Learning how things are built and put together can be fascinating for teens, and to encourage this curiosity, the Vicksburg Warren School District will be holding a Summer Manufacturing Camp.

Geared toward ages 12 to 16, the camp will include learning about entrepreneurship, touring manufacturing facilities, meeting top industry experts and instruction in software programming and 3D printing, where participants will create, build and take home a product, Vicksburg Warren Career and Educational Center Student Coordinator Kayla Kivett said.

“We do a lot of 3D printing, and we love it because students can see how things are built and then how they are put together,” Kivett said.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

This will be the second year the VWSD has offered the Summer Manufacturing Camp, which is made possible by a grant from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs.

Kivett said the camp is offered to expose students to the variety of careers offered in manufacturing.

“There are so many things they could do,” Kivett said, in the world of manufacturing.

“They could weld and there is engineering with manufacturing, and we want to expose them to as much as possible,” she said, while also introducing the students to the career tech classes offered through the district.

The Summer Manufacturing Camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. June 6-10 at Hinds Community College Vicksburg Warren Campus George Oakes Fab Lab, 755 Highway 27.

The camp is free, and applications must be completed by May 6. For more information, email kkivett@vwsd.org or call 601-629-6888.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

City to host National Day of Prayer

Warren County Sheriff’s Office recovers two stolen vehicles

Florida motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck in Warren County

Vicksburg company to repair erosion damage in sites caused by 2020 storms

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you prioritized your mental health following the COVID-19 pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...