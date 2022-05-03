Creating and building: VWSD hosting Summer Manufacturing Camp June and 6-10

Learning how things are built and put together can be fascinating for teens, and to encourage this curiosity, the Vicksburg Warren School District will be holding a Summer Manufacturing Camp.

Geared toward ages 12 to 16, the camp will include learning about entrepreneurship, touring manufacturing facilities, meeting top industry experts and instruction in software programming and 3D printing, where participants will create, build and take home a product, Vicksburg Warren Career and Educational Center Student Coordinator Kayla Kivett said.

“We do a lot of 3D printing, and we love it because students can see how things are built and then how they are put together,” Kivett said.

This will be the second year the VWSD has offered the Summer Manufacturing Camp, which is made possible by a grant from Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs.

Kivett said the camp is offered to expose students to the variety of careers offered in manufacturing.

“There are so many things they could do,” Kivett said, in the world of manufacturing.

“They could weld and there is engineering with manufacturing, and we want to expose them to as much as possible,” she said, while also introducing the students to the career tech classes offered through the district.

The Summer Manufacturing Camp will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. June 6-10 at Hinds Community College Vicksburg Warren Campus George Oakes Fab Lab, 755 Highway 27.

The camp is free, and applications must be completed by May 6. For more information, email kkivett@vwsd.org or call 601-629-6888.