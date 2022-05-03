Florida motorcyclist killed in crash with log truck in Warren County

One person is dead following a Wednesday crash involving a log truck and motorcycle on Highway 27 in Warren County.

At approximately 11:18 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 27, one mile from the Gibson Road intersection.

According to MHP reports, a 2008 BMW motorcycle driven by 69-year-old David Paxton of Fleming Island, Fla., traveled north on Highway 27 when it collided with a 2006 International Tractor Trailer driven by 61-year-old Daniel Dee, of Pattison, Miss., traveling south on Highway 27.

Paxton received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Following the accident, both lanes of Highway 27 were completely blocked. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were on the scene rerouting traffic to Gibson and China Grove roads.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.