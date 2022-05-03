A Celebration of Life will be held for Shonita Monique Green on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at Springhill M. B. Church. Shonita will lie in repose from 10:00 am until the hour of service.

Visitation will be held at C J Williams Mortuary Services on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 1:00 -6:00 pm with family being present from 5:00 – 6:00 pm.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Tom L. Green and Gertrude Moran-Green and Aaron Sr. and Deloris Walker; her uncles, Judge Robert L. Moran, Attorney James Winfield Sr., L.T. Moran, and Tommy L. Green and her aunt, Azilee Green-Grant.

Shonita leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Matilda (Lewis) Moore, of Vicksburg; her father, Leon Walker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her brothers, Attorney Christopher (April) Green, Phillip Moore, Willie Stamps, Leon Bryant, all of Vicksburg; nieces and nephews, Christopher Green II and Jazmine Green, Phillip Moore, Jr, Phylicia and Pharrell Moore; six aunts: Patsy Gibbs, of Vicksburg; Christine (William) Phillips, of Edwards, MS; Barbara Varnell, of Jackson, MS; Janice Walker, Edna Williams, Vera Walker, all of Vicksburg; her four uncles: Johnny (Sherrie) Moran, Nathan (Diane) Green, Willie (Annie) Green, all of Vicksburg and Aaron Walker, Jr., of Fort Lauderdale, Fl, and her beloved Wayne Holden; a host of family and friends.

Shonita Monique Green transitioned on April 30, 2022, at the age of 46.