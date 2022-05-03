Vepor M. Gaines

Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, May 3, 2022

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Vepor M. Gaines passed away on April 30, 2022, at Merit Health Central in Jackson, MS. She was 84.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Zion Travelers Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Ernie Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home from 1 pm until 6 pm with the family hour from 5 pm -6 pm.

