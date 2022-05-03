Warren County Sheriff’s Office recovers two stolen vehicles

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office recovered two stolen vehicles last week, beginning with a pickup truck at 5:30 p.m. on April 28.

According to sheriff’s office reports, a black 2019 Ford F250 was parked on Silver Creek Drive off of Warrior’s Trail.

An initial check of the truck’s VIN number by Deputy Robert Jackson did not show a record, but Sheriff Martin Pace said a separate database determined it was a vehicle stolen from an address in Jackson in 2020. The truck was recovered and the owner was notified as well as the insurance company, which seized the vehicle because it had already paid out the claim.

Yazoo County man arrested for theft of vintage Pontiac

On Friday at approximately 4:28 p.m., Det. Zack Primeaux and Pace were patrolling together near the Warren County line on Highway 80 when they observed a 1975 vintage Pontiac on the side of the road, with the driver holding a gas can.

A routine check of the car’s license plate found it was stolen out of Yazoo County.

The suspect, Eric Kimble, 32 of Yazoo County, allegedly stole the car from a family member.

Kimble was arrested and released to Yazoo County.

Man headbutts officer during DUI arrest

In other reports, a Warren County man found himself in custody this past Saturday following a rollover crash.

On April 30 at about 1 p.m., units responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Old Jackson Road near the bridges of the Vicksburg National Military Park. Units arrived on the scene, and found a Chevrolet Impala rolled off the road on its side.

The driver of the vehicle, Wade Gaskin, 36 of Warren County, was walking down the road away from the wreck. The responding deputy called after Gaskin, who began running, according to sheriff’s reports. When the responding deputy apprehended Gaskin, Gaskin allegedly headbutted the deputy. The deputy sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Gaskin was charged with DUI 5th offense, which is a felony, and simple assault on an officer. He is being held on a parole violation hold from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, where he is still on hold for a 4th offense DUI.