Braves bringing World Series trophy to Mississippi this week

JACKSON — Baseball fans will get a chance to see and share a piece of baseball history this week.

The Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series Trophy Tour will make two stops in Mississippi, Friday at Trustmark Park and Monday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Jackson.

The trophy will be on display in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park on Friday night. The Mississippi Braves — Atlanta’s Double-A minor league affiliate — will play Pensacola at 6:30 p.m. Fans attending the game will have the opportunity to take pictures with the trophy from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Then, on Monday, the trophy will be on display at the Hall of Fame on Lakeland Drive in Jackson from 4 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Mississippi State’s 2021 NCAA championship trophy will also be on display alongside the World Series trophy.

The Atlanta Braves Champions Trophy Tour will travel throughout the country this summer, with a total of 151 stops — to commemorate 151 years of Braves baseball — as part of the team’s continuing World Series celebration.

The visits to the Jackson area are part of the Mississippi portion of the tour. In addition to those stops, the World Series trophy will be on display at home games for Mississippi State on Saturday; Ole Miss on Sunday; and Southern Miss on May 11.

There are also stops scheduled in Southaven on Thursday and May 12 in Biloxi.