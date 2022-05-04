Garry Martin Gunn

November 15, 1952 – May 3, 2022

 

Garry Martin Gunn passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the age of 69 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, following a brief illness. Garry was born November 15, 1952, to Odis and Doris Gunn in Winnsboro, Louisiana.

Funeral services for Garry will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 6, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Tallulah with Bro. Martin Parker and Bro. Jason Lupo officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow the funeral service at Silver Cross Cemetery in Tallulah under the direction of Crothers-Glenwood Funeral Home in Tallulah.

 

