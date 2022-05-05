Supper on the ‘Sip returns to Vicksburg after two-year hiatus

The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s most popular fundraiser is back.

Supper on the ‘Sip will be returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so thrilled to be able host Vicksburg’s favorite way to cross the river again this year,” said UWWCM Director of Marketing and Resource Development Elizabeth Seratt. “The past few years have presented many hardships, so it’s exciting to be able to gather together in person again, especially for an event that’s so unique to our community.”

The inaugural Supper on the ‘Sip was held in September 2018. It was so well received that tickets quickly sold out. It was the same the following year; within hours of the tickets becoming available, the event was sold out.

This year’s event will be held on Oct. 13 and as in past years, guests will have the opportunity to stroll along the Old Mississippi River Bridge, sample selections from local restaurants and enjoy live music at various stages along the way.

Seratt said a professional photographer will be on-site to capture the incredible evening, as will a local artist, who will paint scenes from the evening.

“Guests will have the chance to win the original artwork through a raffle,” she said.

The fund-raiser that supports all the United Way’s partner agencies would not be a success without the volunteers, Executive Director of UWWCM Michele Connelly said.

“This truly unforgettable night would not be possible without our incredible committee of volunteers,” Connelly said. “They represent our community as a whole: no matter what we go through, we will come together to support each other and celebrate what makes our community special.”

Tickets for Supper on the ‘Sip will go on sale in August. To support the event as a sponsor or participating restaurant, call 601-636-1733 or visit unitedwayvicksburg.org.