Supper on the ‘Sip returns to Vicksburg after two-year hiatus

Published 4:41 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Terri Cowart Frazier

People gather during the 2019 Supper on the Sip on the Old Mississippi River Bridge. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

The United Way of West Central Mississippi’s most popular fundraiser is back.

Supper on the ‘Sip will be returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so thrilled to be able host Vicksburg’s favorite way to cross the river again this year,” said UWWCM Director of Marketing and Resource Development Elizabeth Seratt. “The past few years have presented many hardships, so it’s exciting to be able to gather together in person again, especially for an event that’s so unique to our community.”

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The inaugural Supper on the ‘Sip was held in September 2018. It was so well received that tickets quickly sold out. It was the same the following year; within hours of the tickets becoming available, the event was sold out.

This year’s event will be held on Oct. 13 and as in past years, guests will have the opportunity to stroll along the Old Mississippi River Bridge, sample selections from local restaurants and enjoy live music at various stages along the way.

Seratt said a professional photographer will be on-site to capture the incredible evening, as will a local artist, who will paint scenes from the evening.

“Guests will have the chance to win the original artwork through a raffle,” she said.

The fund-raiser that supports all the United Way’s partner agencies would not be a success without the volunteers, Executive Director of UWWCM Michele Connelly said.

“This truly unforgettable night would not be possible without our incredible committee of volunteers,” Connelly said. “They represent our community as a whole: no matter what we go through, we will come together to support each other and celebrate what makes our community special.”

Tickets for Supper on the ‘Sip will go on sale in August. To support the event as a sponsor or participating restaurant, call 601-636-1733 or visit unitedwayvicksburg.org.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

email author More by Terri Cowart

More News

Warren County Land Records April 25 to May 2

VWCCA Awards: Vicksburg Warren School District honors students, teachers and community partners

Junior Auxiliary Provisionals provide smiles, teaching tools for Vicksburg children

Vicksburg Police Reports: Midweek sees residential burglaries, shoplifting and drug arrest

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you prioritized your mental health following the COVID-19 pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...