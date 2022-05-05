Vicksburg Police Report: Auto burglaries reported in Glenwood Circle, at Dillard’s

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to two automotive burglaries Wednesday afternoon.

At 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, Officer Jacolby Golden responded to a call in reference to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of Vicklan Street. Upon arrival, Golden spoke with Reporting Party, who stated he noticed his red Ford F-150 truck had been burglarized.

The reporting party stated that his center console and glove compartment was looked through. He also stated an Apple iPad that was missing from his center console. The reporting party stated that the last time he saw his vehicle undisturbed was around 9 p.m. the night before. He stated that he remembered that he locked the doors to his vehicle.

The police department found no signs of forced entry or broken glass.

Pistol stolen from Dillard’s parking lot

Later on Wednesday, Officer Robert Fisk responded to a call in reference to an auto burglary at the Dillard’s parking lot on Pemberton Square Boulevard.

Upon arrival, Fisk spoke with the reporting party, who stated she left her pink and black camouflaged 9mm Diamondback pistol on the front passenger seat of her 2014 white F150. The reporting party stated that her vehicle was parked in the back parking lot of Dillard’s.

She stated that she wasn’t sure if she had locked the vehicle, but that the gun was left in a torn-up snakeskin purse of negligible value. The reporting party stated that she came back to her truck at approximately 7:30 p.m. and found the purse and firearm missing.

Upon this discovery, the reporting party stated that she immediately called 911. There were no signs of forced entry.