Warren County Land Records April 25 to May 2

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period April 25 to May 2

Warranty Deeds

*Samuel T. Landers to Lakarrin May Albert, Block 3, Lot 6, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Michael D. Allred and KimberlyAllred to Jasmine R. Harris, Block 4, Lot 2, Wharf & Land Resurvey.

*Llyod B. Clark and Ana M. Clark to Chelsea Banks, Lot 369, Openwood Plantation No.8-E.

*Norman D. Warren and Stephanie Warren to Tommye M. Barnett Trust, Part of Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East; Lots 74 and 75.

*Lucine E. Hawn to Rick Beers, All of Lot 200, Oak Park No. 4.

*Charlotte Biedenharn, Melanie Biedenharn Coutch and Kelley A. Biedenharn Cox to Melanie Biedenharn Coutch and Kelley A. Biedenharn Cox, Section 25C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 24C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Section 19C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*The Hibbs Company LLC to Bovina Fire Protection District, Part of Section 20, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Edward K. Bryan Jr. and Julia I. Bryan to Edward K. Bryan Jr. and Julia I. Bryan, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Lonnie Thomas Wooley to Gregory Adam Bryan, Lot 16, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

*CDGP Properties LLC to Bryant Edward Raymond Sr., Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*CDGP Properties LLC to Jerry G. Bryant and Patricia H. Bryant, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Michael T. Bull and Connie R. Bull to Debra Grayson, Block 3, Lot 8, Green Meadows Subdivision.

*E.C. Burkhardt Revocable Trust to Michael P. Burkhardt, Section 30, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*CDGP Properties LLC to David Hamilton Jones, Mavis Paula Jones and Nathaniel David Jones, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 17, Township 14 North, Range 3 East; Part of Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Mary L. Hampton to Ricky R. Lowery Family Trust and Minnie Michelle Lowery Cole Trustee, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 5, Township 14 North, Range 4 East.

*James P. Dean to Jabs Enterprises LLC, Part of Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Provincial Garden Holdings LP to Eastbank Apartments LLC, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Essie L. Edwards to Linda S. Kelly, Block 30, Part of Lot 26, Wharf & Land Resurvey.

*Alvin J. Roberts and Jamie F. Roberts to Woodrow Ramo and Susan Potwin Ellis, Lot 43 and 44, Walnut Ridge.

*Mack Fuller and Alicia Fuller to Ronald Shelton Pownall Sr. and Carol Shelby Pownall, Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 13, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Barnie Gavin and Judy Bowers Gavin to Helen Mullins Wright, Lot 5 and Part of Lot 6 and 7, Fairways Subdivision Part 6.

*Leonard Travis Ward and Lezlie Ward Connelly Reeder to Walter Lee Hollingsworth Jr., Part of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

*Billy O. Jones to Charles Jett and Yani Jusakos, Lot 7 and Part of Lot 8, Southmayd.

*Deborah Ragan to Caitlin Ruth Knighton, Lot 8, South Haven Subdivision.

*Jason Knox and Misty Wyatt Carlisle Knox to Andrew Allen Simmons and Brandi P. Simmons, Part of Southwest ¼ of Northeast ¼ of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*David Newt Langley and Teresa Lynn Langley to Rebecca S. Tarver, Lot 12, Parkside Terrace.

*Herbert Carl Stokes Jr. to Billy Russell Leist, Lot 32, Woodland Hills.

*Lower Deer Creek Properties LLC to The United States of America, Lots 1, 2 and 8, Section 15, Township 18 North, Range 4 East; Lot 2, Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

*Rubber Way Holdings LLC to Maker star Capital Inc, Part of Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

*Nancy R. Mascarella to Audrianna Ratliff, All of Lot 144, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Robert Lee Melton and Tamecka S. Melton to Shannon Peterkin and Jenneffer Peterkin, Lot 20-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*P&P Industries LLC to Rett Verhine Builders LLC, Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*David William Schalker to 2 Omigos LLC, Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

Deeds of Trust

*LaKarrin May Albert to Trustmark National Bank, Block 3, Lot 6, Hillcrest No. 1.

*Bobbie B. Anderson to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 144, Marion Park No. 2-Block B.

*David McDonald and Betty J. McDonald to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 12, Acadia Ridge-Part Two.

*Jesse Andrew Sherburn and Kristi Lynn Sherburn to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 17, Fairways Subdivision Part 9.

*Matthew Jared Wooten to BankPlus, Part of Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Robert D. Murphy to BankPlus, Lot 36, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.

*One Pemberton LLC to BankPlus Loan Operations, Part of Southeast ¼ of Southeast ¼ of Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Chelsea Banks to Cadence Bank, Lot 369, Openwood Plantation No. 8-E.

*Rick Beers to Cadence Bank, Lot 200, Oak Park No. 4.

*Gregory Adam Bryan and Brittany Peyton Bryan to JPMorgan Chase Bank, Lot 16, Lake Park Estates No. 7.

*Edward Raymond Bryant Sr. to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Jerry G. Bryant and Particia H. Bryant to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*2 Omigos LLC to B1Bank, Section 30, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Henry W. Cain Jr. and Kimberly B. Cain to CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, Part of Section 2, Township 16 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Lauren W. King and Grefory A. King to Cornerstone Home Lending Inc, Part of East ½ of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*William C. Crozier to RiverHills Bank, Lot 23, Oak Park No. 1.

*Woodrow Ramo to Susan Potwin Ellis and Fairways Independent Mortgage, Lot 43 and 44, Walnut Ridge.

*Robert Christopher Middleton to Fidelity Bank, Part of Lot 139, Oak Park No. 3.

*Calvin B. Green to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Part of Southeast ¼ of Northwest ¼ of Section 36, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Ryan C. Grey and Elizabeth Wade Grey to Trustmark National Bank, Section 10, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Billy Leist to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 32, Woodland Hills.

*VTS Properties LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Lot 6 and 7 and Part of Lot 5 and 8, Floyd and Evans.

*Joseph Taylor to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Block B, Lot 201, Marion Park No. 3.

*Billy E. Johnson and Lora L. Johnson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 41, Township 17 North, Range 4 East; Part of Section 42, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

*David Hamilton Jones, Mavis Paula Jones and Nathaniel David Jones to RiverHills Bank, Part of Section 8, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

*Caitlin Ruth Knighton to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 8, South Haven Subdivision.

*Tammy Kelly (Wroten) Lawerence to United Mississippi Bank, Part of Section 25, Township 15 North, Range 3 East; Lot 28, Shenandoah Valley No. 2.

*Bryan S. Owens to Mutual Credit Union, Section 22, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

*Hele Mullins Wright to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc., Lot 5 and Part of 4 and 6, Fairways Subdivision Part 6.

*Shannon Peterkin and Jenneffer Peterkin to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 20-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

*Audrianna Ratliff to Veterans United Home Loans, All of Lot 144, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part A.

*Rett Verhine Builders LLC to RiverHills Bank, Section 31, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

*Andrew Allen Simmons and Brandi P. Simmons to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

*Arel D. Simpson and Melenna E. Simpson to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ of Section 33, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

*Rebecca S. Tarver to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 12, Parkside Terrace.

Marriage Licences

*Robert David Smith, 30, Mississippi, to Alicia Nicole Hambright, 37, Mississippi.

*James Cleighton Ahner, 23, Vicksburg, to Hailey Michelle Hynum, 28, Vicksburg.

*Timothy Benjamin Brown, 23, Mississippi, to Juliana Margaret Adams, 23, Mississippi.

*Michael Scott Sumrall, 40, Wyoming, to Megan Danielle Alexander, 31, Mississippi.

*Herman Joe Taylor, 59, Batesville, Miss., to Tatum Tennille Gray, 41, Mississippi.