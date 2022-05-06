Vicksburg Police Reports: Catalytic converter and multiple handguns stolen from vehicles

The Vicksburg Police Department took reports of a catalytic converter theft from a truck and of multiple guns stolen from a car on Thursday.

Catalytic converter theft reported at Ameristar Casino

At 9:12 a.m. Thursday, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Ameristar Casino, 4146 Washington St. The complainant advised that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck.

The incident is reported to have occurred between May 4 at 4:15 p.m. and May 5 at 9:12 a.m. and is currently pending investigation.

Multiple handguns stolen from car at Cedars Estate

At 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Police received a report at the Vicksburg Police Department regarding a theft.

The complainant advised multiple handguns were stolen from a motor vehicle while it was parked in the area of Cedars Estate, located along U.S. 61 South.

This incident is pending further investigation.