Vicksburg Police Reports: Catalytic converter and multiple handguns stolen from vehicles
Published 2:39 pm Friday, May 6, 2022
The Vicksburg Police Department took reports of a catalytic converter theft from a truck and of multiple guns stolen from a car on Thursday.
Catalytic converter theft reported at Ameristar Casino
At 9:12 a.m. Thursday, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Ameristar Casino, 4146 Washington St. The complainant advised that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck.
The incident is reported to have occurred between May 4 at 4:15 p.m. and May 5 at 9:12 a.m. and is currently pending investigation.
Multiple handguns stolen from car at Cedars Estate
At 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Police received a report at the Vicksburg Police Department regarding a theft.
The complainant advised multiple handguns were stolen from a motor vehicle while it was parked in the area of Cedars Estate, located along U.S. 61 South.
This incident is pending further investigation.