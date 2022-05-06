Vicksburg Police Reports: Catalytic converter and multiple handguns stolen from vehicles

Published 2:39 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Vicksburg Police Department took reports of a catalytic converter theft from a truck and of multiple guns stolen from a car on Thursday.

Catalytic converter theft reported at Ameristar Casino 

At 9:12 a.m. Thursday, the Vicksburg Police Department responded to the Ameristar Casino, 4146 Washington St. The complainant advised that a catalytic converter was stolen from a work truck.

Sign up for The Vicksburg Post's free newsletter

Receive daily headlines and obituaries

The incident is reported to have occurred between May 4 at 4:15 p.m. and May 5 at 9:12 a.m. and is currently pending investigation.

Multiple handguns stolen from car at Cedars Estate

At 8:27 p.m. Thursday, Vicksburg Police received a report at the Vicksburg Police Department regarding a theft.

The complainant advised multiple handguns were stolen from a motor vehicle while it was parked in the area of Cedars Estate, located along U.S. 61 South.

This incident is pending further investigation.

More News

Hyde-Smith joins ERDC leaders to dedicate heavy vehicle simulator

Warren County Supervisors to pursue federal funds for Hall’s Ferry bridge over Hatcher Bayou

Vicksburg Chamber Choir performing Spring Concert on Tuesday

Tallulah Academy rebuilding after tornado devastation thanks to community partners

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Calendar

  • Polls

    Have you prioritized your mental health following the COVID-19 pandemic?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...