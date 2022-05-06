Warren County Sheriff’s Office Reports: 5 unlocked cars burglarized in Oak Park, handgun stolen

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace has a message for residents: Keep your cars locked at all times.

On May 6, Sheriff’s investigators responded to numerous incidents that occurred in the early hours of the morning in the Oak Park Community. At least five residents reported their cars were broken into, and all the vehicles were unlocked.

Most reported pocket change, chewing gum and other small items missing from their vehicles, but one car had a loaded 9mm handgun that was stolen, Pace said.

“We ask people to please, never ever leave a loaded firearm in a vehicle and never ever leave your car unlocked,” Pace said. “Now, we have yet another loaded gun on the streets.”

Three individuals were seen on security cameras in the neighborhood checking door handles.

Two bicycles and skateboards were also among the items stolen out of driveways. These items have been recovered.

“In this incident, they’re literally going driveway to driveway and only going into vehicles that are unlocked,” Pace said. “Prevent yourself from becoming a victim. Lock your cars at all times.”

The Sheriff’s Office is reviewing security footage and the thefts are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Items stolen from utility trailer on U.S. 61 North

In other reports, on U.S. 61 N near Keyes Recycling Tuesday, a customer of the company had left a utility trailer on the side of the road near the business entrance.

The trailer contained items that were to be scrapped.

About daylight on Wednesday, someone driving a late-2000’s pickup truck believed to be a GMC took items off the trailer. The theft is under investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Warren County man arrested for Harrison County burglary

According to sheriff’s office reports, on Thursday Sheriff Martin Pace stopped a Jeep Cherokee with Florida license plates displaying a tag that was expired for several years.

The vehicle was stopped on U.S. 61 N. near Old Beechwood Road. A search of the National Crime Information Center database revealed a passenger in the vehicle, Robert Richardson, 24, was wanted on a burglary charge in Harrison County.

Richardson listed a Warren County address.

He is currently being held in the Warren County Jail awaiting transport to Harrison County.