Hinds Community College baseball player Clayton Thurman, a former Warren Central star, went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored in a 14-5 win over East Mississippi on April 29.

Thurman also went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored, and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings Thursday against Mississippi Gulf Coast. He earned his fifth save of the season.

Hinds beat Gulf Coast 4-1 on Thursday in Game 1 of a best-of-three NJCAA Region 23 tournament play-in series. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 4 p.m. at Joe G. Moss Field on Hinds’ Raymond campus. If necessary, Game 3 will begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.